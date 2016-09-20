Barn conversion with wealth of period features

This beautifully-presented barn conversion is located close to the Goodwood Estate and within two miles of Chichester city centre.

The property, in Old Place Lane, Westhampnett, offers immense character and is very well presented with a wealth of period features throughout including vaulted ceilings to the principal reception rooms and master bedroom suite.

The accommodation is predominantly open-plan with a good sized sitting room with two sets of double doors providing access out on to the well landscaped rear gardens.

Adjoining the sitting room is a dining area which in turn leads to a well-fitted kitchen.

The master bedroom suite has a very well-appointed bathroom and again provides access out on to the rear gardens. There are two further bedrooms one with en-suite shower room and a further bathroom.

Outside the barn benefits from ample gravelled parking to the front, accessed by double remote-controlled gates and at the rear of the property there is a most attractive garden laid to lawn with a substantial decked area and well-stocked raised borders.

Guide Price £675,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jackson-Stops & Staff, 37 South Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 786316.