Bungalow with no forward chain

This link-detached bungalow in Aldwick is offered to the market in superb condition throughout.

The property, in Alperton Close, has been subject to total refurbishment throughout and benefits from three generous size bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes, a beautifully fitted kitchen with an extensive range of units and built-in appliances, bright and spacious lounge, contemporary bathroom with separate shower cubicle and a spacious entrance hall with ample built-in cupboards.

Further benefits include uPVC double glazing, gas fired central heating throughout with a new combination boiler and all electrics have been rewired.

Outside, there is a driveway providing off-road parking for two vehicles, but further space is available if additional parking is required, and a secluded rear garden which stretches approximately 80ft in length.

The property is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac.

Viewing is highly recommended to appreciate the high standard of accommodation on offer.

Price £315,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.