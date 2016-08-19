Delightful house in semi-rural location

Xavier House is delightful detached house believed to date from the 1930s, offering well-proportioned and bright accommodation set in attractive mature gardens which benefit from both a swimming pool and tennis court.

Located just under two miles from Chichester city centre, the house offers a semi-rural location with the advantage of being just a few minutes’ drive from the wide range of amenities the city has to offer.

On entering the house, a spacious entrance hall leads to an elegant drawing room that benefits from having a bright triple aspect, including a most attractive bay window to the west elevation.

This leads through to the equally elegant dining room which also featuring a bay window, with inset French doors opening to the south facing rear garden.

The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of country style floor and wall units with inset gas hob, eye-level double oven and space for under counter fridge and freezer.

French doors also lead from the kitchen to the rear garden and the dual aspect makes this a light and airy room.

Leading from the kitchen/breakfast room is a very useful utility/boot room with a larder cupboard and access to both the front and rear gardens.

There is also a cloakroom to the ground floor.

To the first floor, a central landing leads to the principal bedroom with an en-suite shower room.

This bedroom features a large bay window with a bright southerly aspect overlooking the rear garden.

The second bedroom also has an en-suite shower room and there are two further bedrooms, one of which is currently used as a study.

The family bathroom has a coloured suite including a bath, separate shower cubicle and bidet.

Xavier House sits in grounds totalling approximately 0.627 acres, providing a surprisingly wide plot with the house well set back from the road.

The house is approached via a driveway leading to a good sized parking area in front of the house and the garage, which has a workshop to the rear.

The front garden is laid to lawn and to the side of the house there is an area of patio and the hard-surfaced tennis court.

The south facing rear garden has an area of lawn with a swimming pool and patio area.

There is also a further area of lawn leading to a vegetable patch.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Humberts, 2 Magnus Court, St Martins Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 531010.