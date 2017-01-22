Detached country house in a picturesque downland village

This extremely comfortable and well-appointed detached country house is situated on the edge of the picturesque downland village of West Marden in the South Downs National Park.
A well-maintained garden backs onto farmland with far-reaching views over the downs towards Uppark House.
There is a pub within walking distance and nearby Compton village with its village shop/tea room just over a mile away.
The larger centres of Petersfield and Chichester are six and seven miles away respectively with rail services to London.
The accommodation comprises a galleried reception hall, cloakroom, sitting room, conservatory, dining room, study, kitchen/breakfast room, rear lobby on the ground floor, galleried landing, bedroom one with bathroom en-suite, two further bedrooms and bathroom on the first floor.
Outside, there is a gravelled drive provides ample room for parking and an attached double garage.
The mature gardens are well hedged and fenced, backing onto paddocks and farmland.
Guide Price £925,000 Freehold.
For further information on this property or for an appointment to view please contact Stride and Son on (01243) 782626.
Almost Done!
Registering with Chichester Observer means you're ok with our terms and conditions.