Detached four bedroom extended family home

This well-presented four bedroom detached family house is situated in the sought-after Summersdale area of Chichester.

The property, in Stanton Drive, has been extended over the years to offer a well-balanced and spacious home.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, a lounge leading to a dining room, a further sitting room with a bay window overlooking the delightful rear garden and French doors out to the patio, kitchen, utility room, study and ground floor shower room.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, with an en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom, and a family bathroom.

A brick-paved driveway extends across the front of the property providing ample parking and access to the double garage.

There is gated access to both sides of the property to the rear garden.

The rear garden is a particular feature with a wonderful array of mature shrubs and trees creating a private outlook from the patio.

The lawns continue down to the garden leading to a wooded hillside with access to Chestnut Avenue.

Guide Price £775,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hamptons, 35 North Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 839399.