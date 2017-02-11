Elegant townhouse set over three floors

This elegant and very well-presented townhouse is set right in the heart of the historic city of Chichester.

The property, in Theatre Lane, offers well-proportioned accommodation over three floors, with the benefit of secure allocated parking, a patio garden and a balcony.

Built in 2009, the house forms part of a row of five stylish townhouses that blend in extremely well with the architecture of the city centre.

On entering the house, the entrance hall leads through to the good size kitchen/dining room.

This features a range of contemporary floor and wall units with integrated appliances and there is space for a dining table.

French doors lead out to the patio garden with the secure allocated parking area beyond.

There is also a useful storage cupboard.

In addition to the kitchen/dining room, there is also a study/third bedroom to the ground floor, as well as a shower room.

The sitting room is located on the first floor and provides access to a balcony that extends across the width of the house and so has space to set out a table and chairs.

The second bedroom is also located on the first floor, as is the well-presented, contemporary family bathroom.

The top floor of the house accommodates the principal bedroom suite, which comprises a spacious bedroom with dressing area, an en-suite shower room and a linen cupboard, as well as a further storage cupboard.

To the rear of the house, accessed from the kitchen/dining room, is a patio garden enclosed with a low-level iron fence with a gate opening to the secured parking area.

The parking area has gated access from South Pallant and there is one allocated parking space.

Price £675,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Humberts, 2 Magnus Court, St Martins Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 531010.