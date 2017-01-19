Fashion retailer to create new jobs in Chichester

Crew Clothing Company’s return to Chichester will mean new jobs in the city.

The company have officially confirmed Crew’s return to Chichester, stating that seven roles will be available in the South Street store.

Sara Stephenson, Crew Clothing Company Regional Manager for the South East said: “Crew Clothing Company are excited to be returning to Chichester with our newest store in South Street in early February.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and old customers to our new store showcasing our latest men’s and women’s spring collections.”

