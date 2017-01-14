Four bed house on small development

This individually designed four bedroom house is situated on a small gated development in East Wittering.

The property, in The Close, provides exceptionally generous accommodation which is presented in superb condition throughout and has the advantage of no onward chain.

On the ground floor the accommodation includes a spacious and welcoming entrance hall with a cloakroom/WC and a capacious, open-plan sitting room, dining area and kitchen.

This really is an excellent space if you like to entertain guests and family and yet it still emits an air of cosiness.

Stairs from the entrance hall rise to the first floor where there are four double bedrooms, each with fitted wardrobes.

The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with separate walk-in shower and there is a further bathroom, also with walk-in shower cubicle.

A laundry room with plumbing for a washing machine completes the first floor accommodation.

Total accommodation measures 2,026sqft.

Outside, there are two allocated parking spaces in the private courtyard and the low maintenance rear garden is mainly paved.

Guide Price £380,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 14 Shore Road, East Wittering. Telephone 01243 672721.