Four bed house with equestrian facilities

This equestrian property with stables, tree-lined paddocks and a four bedroom house is situated close to the centre of Milland.

The house, in Fernhurst Road, dates from the 1960s and is built of brick under a clay-tiled roof.

Currently the property has a kitchen/breakfast room which opens on to a conservatory. The sitting room has an open fireplace with a French oak wooden floor and French doors which open to the terrace.

Beyond is a study, and there is also a large utility/changing room with separate access to the outside.

The first floor master bedroom is dual-aspect with a bathroom en-suite and views over the paddocks.

Two further double bedrooms and a single bedroom share a shower room.

Sitting on a large plot, there are many options to update, extend or indeed redevelop.

The main feature of the property are the paddocks, which are fenced and lined with around 30 mature oak trees.

There is an area of garden to the east and south of the property which is mainly laid to lawn.

The stable yard is separate and L-shaped with four stables, a tack room and a hay store.

The stables have overhang and a concrete base.

There is a small holding paddock off of the stable block, with access to the other paddocks beyond.

The field and stables are supplied with piped water.

There is also a separate vehicular access directly into the paddocks from the lane on the western boundary.

Guide Price £1,200,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jackson-Stops & Staff, Market Square, Midhurst. Telephone 01730 812357.