This well-presented ground floor garden flat is situated in the prestigious Clarehaven Court, close to Bognor seafront.

The property benefits from double glazing and gas central heating throughout and has been well looked after by the current owner.

On entering the property through the private door you are greeted by a light and airy reception hall with all principal rooms set off it.

The property offers plenty of storage with two large cupboards in the hall and built-in mirrored wardrobes in the master bedroom.

The large sitting/dining room is westerly facing and has double glazed patio doors leading out to the private courtyard garden.

The kitchen has a gas hob and integrated dishwasher and washing machine with a small breakfast bar and window out onto the garden.

The refitted bathroom is tiled with a shower over the bath and modern white suite.

Outside, the rear courtyard is paved with a large wooden shed and private gate leading out to the allocated parking space.

The property has use of the private roof terrace with wonderful views of both the sea and the South Downs which is accessed via the main building.

Viewing of the flat is highly recommended.

Guide Price £190,000 Share Of Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.