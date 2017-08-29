Henry Adams partners on madcap adventure

An intrepid team of partners from Henry Adams in Chichester are setting off on a madcap adventure across Europe to raise funds for the Aldingbourne Trust.

The Screwball Rally, involving cars worth less than £750, takes place over four days from September 21 and the team will not be told the various route destinations only the day before.

Martin Curry, a partner at Henry Adams in Chichester, specialises in residential development land

Residential development land specialist Martin Curry, David Adams, who set up the firm’s development land and new homes department, and Simon Lush, who is responsible for the rural division, came up with the idea to raise money to support people with learning disabilities, helping them to reach their full potential.

Martin said: “The rally seemed a good idea at the time but I must admit none of us has done anything like it before so we’ll be way out of our comfort zone.

“Hopefully, the car, a 20-year-old BMW 7 series, won’t let us down, especially once we’ve completed all its customisation and added some go-faster stickers.

“Between us we have a little bit of mechanical knowledge but we are also relying on a fair bit of luck to get us there and back. Most of all, though, we’re hoping to raise plenty of money for the great work of the Aldingbourne Trust.”

The adventurers will be travelling in convoy with 90 other teams across France, through Swiss Alpine passes to Italy, where they finally reach Lake Como.

The return journey could include Germany, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Holland and Belgium, before sailing back across The Channel to Dover.

The Aldingbourne Trust is currently building a new eco-friendly care centre to provide more support for adults with learning disabilities.

Visit mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/screwballhenryadams or contact Henry Adams Professional Services on 01243 533633 to make a donation.