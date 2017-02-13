Interior design package bonus for new buyers

Following the successful sale of the show house at Wells Mews in central Midhurst, a new view home will be opening this Saturday (February 11).

Buyers reserving one of these stylish homes over the weekend will also receive an interior design package of up to £5,000.

Oakford Homes has once again appointed the specialist designers at Phoenix Interiors to dress the new view home, an outstanding three bedroom mews house with its own private off-street parking.

Phoenix Interiors had taken pains to reflect the historic estate colours of Cowdray Park as subtle accents in their original show home design.

Against an elegant palette of contemporary stone and grey decor, carefully chosen accessories highlight the distinctive golden yellow of Cowdray which appears on many of the estate’s local cottages.

“The show home has been really well received by buyers so we’re looking forward to seeing the interior designers’ flair once again in our new view home with different window treatments and light fittings to highlight the design of the house,” said Lesley McKay, sales executive at Wells Mews.

“The specification included in each home is already high, with carpets, kitchen appliances and even a first floor laundry area, complete with washing machine and dryer already installed for when you move in. All you really need to add are your own finishing touches and with the new interior design package, that’s even easier.”

The new view home has generous open plan living space with high ceilings and a separate, state-of-the-art kitchen with a range of Smeg appliances.

Accommodation upstairs comprises two double bedroom suites on the first floor while on the top storey, a magnificent master suite spans the entire floor complete with fitted wardrobes, additional storage and a full en-suite bathroom.

The view home opens at 10am on Saturday, after which it will be open seven days a week from 10am to 5pm.

Wells Mews is located in Lambert’s Lane, just behind the South Downs National Park offices in central Midhurst, and prices for three bedroom homes range from £460,000.

More details of the latest homes available and the interior design packages provided by Phoenix Interiors are available from the sales office who can also be contacted on 01730 812916 or email: midhurst@oakfordhomes.co.uk.