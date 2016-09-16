Listed home with stunning views

This beautiful Grade II listed property is in a quiet and sought-after location with stunning views to Blackdown.

Hillgrove House, which comes to the market for the first time in 42 years, offers the incoming purchaser the opportunity to acquire a beautiful period property with original charm and character.

The original part of the property is understood to have started its life in the early to mid-1400s and is believed to be the oldest property in Hill Grove.

A substantial extension was completed approximately 20 years ago in order to significantly enlarge the original property, creating the well-proportioned family house we see today.

The property retains a wealth of character and charm from its former days, including striking stone and brick elevations, leaded-light windows and a magnificent clay tile roof.

Internally, the house has some wonderful features including a magnificent inglenook fireplace in the sitting room, exposed oak beams and beautiful oak panelling in the dining room.

On the first floor, Hillgrove House has four double bedrooms and five bathrooms.

Despite being very characteristic of the 15th century period in many ways, one element that sets Hillgrove House apart from other properties is the fact that it benefits from a wealth of natural light and has extremely good ceiling heights.

Outside, Hillgrove House is approached via a large private driveway which leads up to the detached double garage.

The gardens and the setting at Hillgrove House are remarkably special.

The property sits centrally within its grounds and enjoys stunning views of Blackdown and the surrounding countryside.

The much-loved gardens, which are kept to a very high standard indeed, are principally laid to lawn and are edged and interspersed with some mature shrubs and trees.

Of particular note is the magnificent yew tree which is understood to pre-date the original house.

The boundaries are defined by attractive post and rail fencing which allows one to make the most of the beautiful rural setting.

There are two flagstone terraces which provide delightful places to relax and entertain over the summer months.

There is also an attractive stone-built structure which was converted and re-built by our clients in order to provide a superb home office with an adjoining wine cellar.

Guide Price £1,850,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jackson-Stops & Staff, Market Square, Midhurst. Telephone 01730 812357.