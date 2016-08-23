Listed period cottage in heart of town

This delightful Grade II listed period cottage is situated in the heart of Midhurst.

The property, in Market Square, is believed to originate from the 15th century and is beautifully presented with delightful accommodation set over four floors, including the cellar which has been converted to provide a superb studio.

The property has been updated, but retains many period features, including an open fireplace and wooden square paned windows with external shutters.

The front door opens to the dining room with a coat cupboard and display cupboard.

The sitting room, which has an open fireplace, is dual aspect and overlooks the market square to the church and the courtyard garden respectively.

To the rear of the property is the kitchen which leads out to the courtyard.

From the sitting room, stairs lead to the first floor where there is the family bathroom and two double bedrooms, each with views over the market square.

On the second floor is a third, spacious double bedroom with an en suite bathroom.

From the courtyard, steps lead down to the cellar, which has been converted to form a studio with quarry tiled floor, built-in shelving and telephone/TV points.

There is a further store room housing the gas fired boiler.

Also accessed from the courtyard is the studio/utility room.

The courtyard is south facing and has a fruit producing lemon tree and prolific clematis.

Guide Price £495,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jackson-Stops & Staff, Market Square, Midhurst. Telephone 01730 812357.