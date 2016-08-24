Mike has top sites in his sights

Site manager Mike Lenton has been tasked with overseeing the construction of two of West Sussex’s latest developments, Cowdray Mews in Midhurst and at Abingworth Meadows at Thakeham.

Mike started his career as a carpenter so he understands the skill and hard work which he now requires from his own tradesmen on site.

“I took my time before stepping up into a site management role so I got to see how the best sites were managed and that’s how I run my sites,” said Mike. “It’s about being organised and I wish I’d done it earlier, I just love it.”

He won a top award at Crest Nicholson, where he worked for some ten years, prior to joining Oakford Homes in 2009.

Having managed the conversion and refurbishment of buildings in Kingston and Windsor, along with the construction of award-winning houses near Goodwood, Mike ensures each property is built with the same demanding attention to detail.

“I’m on the road by 5am, on site by 7am, and I’m full on all day! What makes me do it is the sense of achievement and satisfaction as you see a building come together, controlling the sequence, and seeing it take shape. It’s about feeling part of the whole project.”

“The sites I’m involved with currently are both very different, which makes for a lot of variety,” said Mike. “There are 17 really high specification houses at Cowdray Mews close to both the school and the South Downs offices – so we’re especially careful about noise and dust, we try to be very neighbourly. Generally we find that local people know we’ve got a job to do and, when it’s done, are always very positive.

“For Thakeham, we are creating a new village hall, shop, and sports pitches – the cricket square has just been seeded.

“The show house at Abingworth Meadows is on programme to open in September and at the moment we’re taking down overhead energy cables for new ones to be installed underground.

“For me, the real achievement is in the finish and seeing new owners settle in to a home which I have helped to create.”

