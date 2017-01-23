New show home set to open at award-winning development

Step inside the new four bedroom show home at Bersted Park from award-winning housebuilder Berkeley Homes to discover an interior which provides a warm and stylish welcome and an immediate feeling of home.

Berkeley Homes has appointed one of the UK’s top interior design agencies, Alexander James Interiors, to create their latest show home, which opens this Saturday (January 21).

The four bedroom show home is of the distinctive and sought-after Fittleworth design.

Light-filled and spacious, this stunning home boasts three large reception rooms with French doors leading onto a beautifully landscaped rear garden from both the kitchen/breakfast room and the living room.

Aseel Bdaiwi from Alexander James Interiors has overseen the installation of the decor, furnishings and accessories for this outstanding new show home.

She explains the design background: “We’ve tried to make the home as family friendly as possible with a colour scheme based on blush, mauve and neutrals which have been very popular recently.

“A new wallpaper has been introduced along with new curtains and accessories for a look which is fresh and inviting, with a distinct appeal across all generations.”

Although delighted with the overall interior, Aseel admits to a few favourites: “The latest wallpaper we’ve included is lovely, featuring lots of suitcases, it’s quite cool and really stands out.

“But my favourite room is the study which is dressed as a sewing room with a dressmaker’s dummy so you could imagine really living there.”

The accessories have been sourced from scouring antique shops so a lot of careful thought has gone in to every detail.

Similarly, the excellent specification is just as you might expect from Berkeley, including superbly-appointed kitchens, luxurious bathrooms and a high-quality, contemporary finish throughout.

Prices at Bersted Park currently range from £285,000 for a three bedroom house.

Further details are available through selling agency Simply New Homes on 01243 842123 or by visiting the sales office at Bersted Park, open daily from 10am to 5pm, where the new show home will be open from Saturday.