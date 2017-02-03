Only three remaining at Sussex Grange

Following a busy festive season, 80 per cent of homes at Sussex Grange are now reserved or sold.

At this successful development of two, three and four bedroom homes in Southbourne, there are just three homes now available before the development is sold out completely.

“The homes are ready to move straight into and the new community is already taking shape – even the show home, released last week, has already been reserved,” said Susan Wadsworth, head of new homes at selling agency Henry Adams.

“Part of the scheme’s popularity is undoubtedly the fact there are just 20 houses here, so it’s a select development and with so few homes still available, interested homebuyers will need to be quick to visit the sales office which is open every weekend.”

At the time of writing, there are three different designs of homes available: a three bedroom semi-detached house (£355,000), a four bedroom detached house (£515,000) and a four bedroom detached chalet bungalow, priced at £599,995.

All homes at Sussex Grange feature a high level of specification as standard, including underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, Porcelenosa tiling and ground source heat pumps for lower energy bills.

Further information is available through Henry Adams which has recently launched its new website, simplynewhomes.co.uk which includes details of the individual homes at Sussex Grange on behalf of the award-winning housebuilder, Crayfern Homes.

Help to Buy is available or part exchange, subject to the necessary criteria, with the sales teams at Henry Adams able to provide more information to help ensure you don’t miss out at Sussex Grange.

Contact Henry Adams on 01243 521833 to arrange an appointment to view or visit the sales office at Sussex Grange, Main Road, Southbourne this weekend or you can find more details online at simplynewhomes.co.uk