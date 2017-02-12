Quiet cul-de-sac location

This semi-detached two bedroom bungalow is located in a quiet cul-de-sac position in Nyetimber.

The property, in Edwen Close, is offered with no forward chain and has modern accommodation throughout.

Accommodation comprises two double bedrooms, a spacious lounge/dining room, a uPVC double glazed conservatory, a modern fitted kitchen and a modern fitted bathroom.

Further benefits include uPVC double glazing and gas-fired central heating throughout.

Outside to the rear is a low maintenance west-facing garden which is mainly laid to patio with artificial grass and enclosed by panel board fencing.

To the front there is a driveway which provides off-road parking for several vehicles.

Viewing highly recommended.

Price £235,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.