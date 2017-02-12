Quiet cul-de-sac location

This semi-detached two bedroom bungalow is located in a quiet cul-de-sac position in Nyetimber.
The property, in Edwen Close, is offered with no forward chain and has modern accommodation throughout.
Accommodation comprises two double bedrooms, a spacious lounge/dining room, a uPVC double glazed conservatory, a modern fitted kitchen and a modern fitted bathroom.
Further benefits include uPVC double glazing and gas-fired central heating throughout.
Outside to the rear is a low maintenance west-facing garden which is mainly laid to patio with artificial grass and enclosed by panel board fencing.
To the front there is a driveway which provides off-road parking for several vehicles.
Viewing highly recommended.
Price £235,000.
For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.
