Refurbished Art Deco house

This beautifully refurbished and rarely available Art Deco detached residence in Middleton-on-Sea would make an ideal permanent home or seaside retreat.

The property, in North Avenue, offers a magnificent blend of original and state-of-the-art features, situated on the outskirts of Elmer village and within a short stroll of a variety of amenities as well as Elmer Sands beach.

The property is arranged over two floors; on the ground floor there is a spacious entrance hall, a newly-fitted cloakroom, a generous size lounge with a feature fireplace and dual-aspect characterful windows, a newly-fitted kitchen/dining room with views and access to the rear garden, a newly-fitted utility room and a ground floor double bedroom with a newly-fitted en-suite shower room.

On the first floor, there is a spacious landing with access to the three double bedrooms, study and newly-fitted family bathroom.

All the first floor bedrooms have well-thought-out fitted, built-in wardrobes and the master bedroom has ‘his and her’ wardrobes with a dressing area, a feature fitted headboard and a newly-fitted en-suite shower room.

Further benefits include uPVC double glazing, gas fired central heating with a new boiler, rewiring, ample storage space, new oak doors, newly-fitted solid wood flooring and carpet plus many features in-keeping with the character, including quaint recess space and skirting.

Outside to the rear is a secluded garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a large patio area to the side providing space for outdoor dining with gated access leading to a rife where a variety of wildlife can be found including ducks that enjoy being fed.

To the front is a driveway which provides off-road parking for several vehicles.

Viewing is a must to appreciate the immense character and spacious accommodation this home has to offer.

Price £575,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.