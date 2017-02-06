Refurbished bungalow

This semi-detached bungalow is located on a highly-desired road and is just a short walk from a variety of amenities in Rose Green and Nyetimber.

The property, in Hook Lane, is offered with no forward chain and has been refurbished throughout.

Accommodation comprises two double bedrooms, a modern fitted kitchen and bathroom, and a spacious lounge/dining room with a feature fireplace.

Further benefits include a modern combination boiler and gas-fired central heating system, modern uPVC double glazing and rewiring of the property throughout, uPVC soffits, fascias and guttering.

Outside to the rear is a secluded south-facing garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area providing space for outside dining, and to the front is a low maintenance garden and a driveway providing off-road parking for two vehicles.

Viewing highly recommended.

Price £235,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.