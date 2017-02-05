Refurbished four bed barn conversion

This beautifully presented four bedroom barn conversion is situated in the village of Westergate.

The property, in Northfields Lane, has been extensively refurbished to a high standard by the current owners and sits on a plot of approximately a third of an acre.

The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, study, cloakroom, utility room, sitting room with a log burning stove and doors leading out to the rear garden.

The kitchen has integrated appliances and leads to the breakfast room with a vaulted ceiling and open aspect overlooking the rear garden and the neighbouring fields.

There is also underfloor heating to the whole of the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms and walk-in wardrobes.

The master bedroom has a bathroom with a Jack and Jill door and built-in cupboards.

The front garden has a gravel driveway with an outbuilding/workshop with roof storage.

The attractive rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with flower and shrub borders, a patio area and pond.

To the side of the property there are raised vegetable beds and a greenhouse with double gates to the front.

To the other side there is a log store and side gate.

Westergate has a village shop with a post office and a garage, as well as the nearby Aldingbourne Primary School and Westergate Secondary School.

Barnham offers a mainline station on the London Victoria line and Chichester is about five miles to the west, offering a good selection of facilities including shopping, art galleries and the Festival Theatre.

Goodwood estate is close by and is renowned for the Festival of Speed, The Revival and also horse racing.

Guide Price £900,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hamptons, 35 North Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 839399.