Refurbished four bedroom bungalow

This beautifully refurbished four bedroom detached bungalow is situated in an enviable location in Felpham.

This stunning single storey residence is on the private Beach Estate within a few hundred yards of the beach.

The property, in Copeland Road, has been tastefully refurbished throughout by the current owner and offers beautifully presented accommodation and fittings.

Particular features of the property include a large dual-aspect sitting room which enjoys a southerly aspect and an archway leading to the stunning kitchen/dining room.

The kitchen benefits from granite worktops, an integrated oven with a contemporary extractor, integrated dishwasher, fridge and hob.

There is also a washing machine included in the utility area.

There are four bedrooms, two of which have en-suite facilities, and there is also a further bathroom/WC.

Outside, to the front of the property is a newly-laid driveway which provides covered parking. The rear garden is paved for low maintenance.

An internal inspection is recommended to appreciate the quality, size and versatility of the accommodation.

Guide Price £485,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, Old Bank House, 128 Middleton Road, Middleton-on-Sea. Telephone 01243 587687.