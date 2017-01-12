Spacious and versatile property

This deceptively spacious and versatile extended detached house is situated within a highly desirable residential cul-de-sac in Aldwick.

The property, in Inglewood Drive, is an excellent family house ideally located for access to both Nyetimber and Rose Green villages and for the popular Rose Green infant and junior schools.

The accommodation comprises a spacious entrance hallway, dual-aspect extended sitting room, extended dining room, extended study room, fitted kitchen with separate utility room, ground floor double bedroom and cloakroom with WC.

On the first floor, there are four double bedrooms with en-suite shower room to the master bedroom and family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

Outside, the front garden is laid to lawn with driveway providing ample off-road parking leading to a double garage.

The well-established rear garden is south-facing with patio area, raised flower and shrubbery borders, summerhouse and potting shed.

The garden has an abundance of specimen plantation with the borders well stocked and offering plenty of seclusion.

Guide Price £500,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.