Spacious character chalet

This spacious detached character chalet house is situated in an ideal location in Bognor Regis.

The property, in Pevensey Road, is offered to the market in excellent condition and has been subject to a complete renovation by the current owners.

Ground floor accommodation comprises a spacious and light hall, a lovely lounge/dining room, extended newly-fitted kitchen/breakfast room with integral appliances, conservatory, two double bedrooms and a newly-fitted bathroom.

On the first floor there are two further double bedrooms and a newly-fitted shower room.

Further benefits include double glazing and gas fired central heating throughout with a new combination boiler.

Outside, to the rear there is generous size westerly facing rear garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area and shed.

To the front there is a driveway leading to a garage.

The property is just a short walk from a variety of amenities in Bognor Regis town centre and schools are also within walking distance.

The seafront is also nearby.

Viewing highly recommended to appreciate the high standard of finish this family home has to offer.

Price £355,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.