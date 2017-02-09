Spacious seaside bungalow

This semi-detached bungalow is located in a highly desirable seaside location in Pagham.

The property, in The Causeway, offers spacious accommodation throughout.

Accommodation comprises two double bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, a spacious lounge/dining room with access to the uPVC double glazed conservatory, fitted kitchen and a modern fitted bathroom.

Further benefits include uPVC double glazing and gas-fired central heating throughout.

Outside to the rear is a secluded south-facing garden which provides low maintenance and is mainly laid to lawn with a decked and patio area.

To the front of the property there is a brick-paved driveway which provides off-road parking for two vehicles, with double gates leading to an undercover car port which provides further parking or additional outdoor space leading to the garage.

The property is situated within a short walk of a variety of amenities including a doctor’s surgery, chemist, optician, a Co-op, the seafront and many more.

Price £269,999.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.