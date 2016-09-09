Spacious two bed bungalow in popular area

This semi-detached bungalow offers deceptively spacious accommodation throughout and is located on the ever-popular Aldwick Park development.

The property, in Westminster Drive, has accommodation comprising two double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, south/easterly aspect lounge/dining room with lovely views and access to the rear garden, modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room and a modern fitted shower room with a separate WC.

Further benefits include double glazing and gas fired central heating throughout.

Outside, to the rear the south/easterly aspect secluded garden is well stocked with a variety of small trees, bushes and plants and is mainly laid to lawn with a detached shed.

To the front there is a further area of lawn and a driveway which provides off-road parking for several vehicles leading to the garage.

Viewing is a must to avoid disappointment.

Price £264,950 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.