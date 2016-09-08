Stunning renovated detached property

This stunning and recently renovated five bedroom detached house is located in one of Chichester’s most desirable roads and within a short walk of the historic city centre.

The property boasts light and airy accommodation arranged over three floors and has the benefit of an attractive rear garden.

As you enter on the ground floor you will find yourself in the entrance hall. This space houses the staircase and has access to a useful cloakroom which is complete with a wash basin and low level WC.

Moving further into the property there is a spacious sitting room complete with feature fireplace and attractive bay window.

Just off this spaces lies the dining room with views out over a delightful rear garden.

A modern, fitted kitchen lies to the rear of the property and has access out onto a patio area and garden beyond.

Once on the first floor there is a landing area leading to the accommodation.

Located to the front of the property is good sized and light principal bedroom with another bay window.

The second bedroom, also a spacious double, is located to the rear with a single bedroom and family bathroom concluding the first floor accommodation.

The latter is fitted with a white suite which comprises a bath with shower attachment, wash basin and low level WC.

On the second floor, at each end of a landing area lie two double bedrooms both with far-reaching views.

A modern bathroom is located between these two bedrooms and is fitted with a white suite which comprises a bath with shower attachment, wash basin and low level WC.

Outside the property to the rear there is an attractive, low maintenance garden which is mainly laid to lawn with a patio area at one end and a garden shed at the other.

Mature shrubs and boarders lie dotted throughout and there is side access in the form of a wood panelled gate to the front.

If you would like any additional information on the property please call Jonny Crow at Hancock and Partners on 01243 531111 or email: jonny@hancockandpartners.co.uk