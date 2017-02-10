This substantial detached house in Bognor Regis has been completely renovated to a high standard with restored character features.

The property, in Victoria Drive, has many restored character features including 1930s tiled fireplaces, picture rails, panelled doors and quality fixture and fittings replicating the character and charm one would expect from a property of this era.

The generous accommodation starts with an entrance hall with feature archway and ground floor shower room.

The dual-aspect sitting room has a feature fireplace, ideal for a log burning stove.

There is a second reception room/fourth bedroom to the rear of the property with patio doors to the garden.

The open-plan kitchen/breakfast room has quality Shaker style units under woodblock worktops with integrated appliances and a stainless steel Range cooker.

There is also a utility cupboard.

On the first floor the master bedroom has a stylish en-suite with walk-in shower.

There are two further double bedrooms and a luxury family bathroom with claw foot bath and walk-in shower.

Guide Price £475,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.