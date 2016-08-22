Substantial family home close to beach

This substantial family home is situated on a very good size plot close to the beach and within a quiet cul-de-sac in Pagham.

The property, in Channel View, is in good decorative order and enjoys sea views from most front elevation rooms.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming, warm and spacious entrance hallway, dual-aspect sitting/dining room with casement doors to the rear garden, sun room with doors to the front garden, family room with feature bay window, kitchen and cloakroom/WC.

From the hallway, stairs lead to the first floor with a spacious landing, three bedrooms with sea views, large master en-suite bathroom and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

From the landing, there are stairs to the second floor where there are two further bedrooms, both with sea views.

Outside, the property is complemented with well-kept and established rear garden measuring approximately 100ft in length.

The front garden is laid to lawn with driveway to the side providing off-road parking for approximately eight vehicles and leading to a double garage in tandem, which is accessed via an electric up and over door.

A viewing is thoroughly recommended to appreciate the location, and generous accommodation on offer, together with the beautiful rear garden.

Guide Price £650,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.