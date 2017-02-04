Substantial waterside home

This substantial waterside property is situated on the sought-after private marine estate of Aldwick Bay, an enviable location directly on Aldwick beach.

The property, in Arun Way, offers direct beach access and substantial accommodation.

The accommodation comprises a welcoming entrance hallway, L-shaped triple-aspect sitting room, dining room, 36ft sun room with access to the rear garden, kitchen, laundry/snug room with utility room, two cloakrooms with WC’s, four double bedrooms with master en-suite and dressing area.

Bedrooms one, two and four have superb direct sea views and a large balcony is also accessed from the master bedroom and bedroom two.

A viewing is thoroughly recommended to appreciate its superb location and size of accommodation.

Outside, the front garden is block paved providing off-road parking for several vehicles and leads to a double garage accessed via an electric door.

The well-tended rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with patio area and centre pathway leading to a raised enclosed area with outside swimming pool and pool house comprising a shower room and sauna. This was formerly the boathouse and in addition, there is a further shower room.

From the rear garden, there is gated access direct onto the beach.

Guide Price £1,250,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, 25 High Street, Bognor Regis. Telephone 01243 842123.