Superb extended and refurbished property

This superb detached three/four bedroom chalet-style property is situated just south of the sought-after village of Northney on Hayling Island.

The property, in Woodgaston Lane, offers flexible accommodation and has been beautifully refurbished and extended by the current owners.

The work has been carried out to a high standard and includes stunning new kitchen and bathrooms, new heating with Mega Flow system and underfloor heating to some rooms.

On the ground floor there is a fully fitted kitchen/breakfast room, sitting room with fireplace and bay window having doors onto the garden, dining room, family room again with doors onto the garden, master bedroom with en-suite shower room, guest bedroom, cloakroom and a further bedroom/study.

To the first floor there is a bedroom with dormer windows, a bathroom, and a further hobby room.

Outside, the property is set on a plot of approximately a quarter of an acre.

The front garden is mainly laid to lawn with an area of off-road parking for several vehicles.

There is also the potential for a garage, subject to the necessary consents.

The south-facing rear garden overlooks a neighbouring paddock and is mainly laid to lawn with a fantastic hardwood decked area for entertaining adjacent to the house.

Chichester, Emsworth and Portsmouth are within easy reach with the A27 providing road links across the south.

There is a mainline railway station at Havant with fast services to London Waterloo, and Southampton Airport is also easily accessible.

There are an array of leisure and outdoor pursuits in the location including sailing, motor boating, horse riding, walking and cycling.

Hayling Island also has more than three miles of beaches right on the doorstep of the Solent as well as the harbours of Langstone and Chichester.

Guide Price £550,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Hamptons, 35 North Street, Chichester. Telephone 01243 839399.