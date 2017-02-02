The village lifestyle

With all the negative issues currently in the news – Brexit, Donald Trump, mis-firing missiles and global warming – it is perhaps comforting to experience the familiarity of village life.

The friendliness of the shopkeepers, the ease of access, feelings of security, neighbourliness – essential elements of village living and certainly benefits associated with Felpham, and therefore associated with two properties recently marketed by May’s – The Village Agents.

Property

The first of these is set in the mews style surroundings of The Old Stables.

This terraced cottage was built in the 1980s by Seaward Homes and offers well planned three bedroom accommodation, the master suite with shower room and dressing room attached.

A kitchen/breakfast room is unusually large for this age of property, whilst the lounge and dining room lead onto a full-width conservatory overlooking the south west facing courtyard style garden.

A family bathroom, cloakroom, nearby garage and visitors parking completes the picture.

Maybe something to consider for retirement.

Offered for sale at an asking price of £320,000 this is one of only 12 properties in the development and offers a rare opportunity to acquire a centrally located home of this scale.

Somewhere to relax and perhaps forget the troubles of the world!

On a rather larger scale and perhaps more suited to family occupation is the second of these properties.

Situated in Kingsmead is this sympathetically modernised 1930s chalet style home.

Offering four bedroom accommodation and a south facing garden extending to some 120ft or thereabouts the owners have retained the atmosphere of an older property, combined with the conveniences of modern living.

Separate sitting and dining rooms are augmented by an 18ft conservatory whilst the spacious kitchen/breakfast room gives an alternative ‘feeding station’ for the family.

A 20ft long garage provides workshop or ‘workout’ opportunities and there is even a de-commissioned Koi carp pond for the enthusiast to bring back to life.

Additional provision for parking – essential in today’s car focused world – has been provided both with hardstanding area to the front of the house, and with a long driveway along the side.

Even more reason this property could suit the growing family!

The flexible accommodation is currently arranged with three bedrooms and three reception rooms, but family demands could re-arrange this to suit.

May’s are quoting a price of £475,000 for this conveniently situated home.

Why not telephone May’s on 01243 841341 for an appointment to view – you won’t know until you see it.