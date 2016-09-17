Three bedroom house in desirable location

This deceptively spacious house is located within a highly desirable and quiet cul-de-sac in Aldwick.

The property, in Countisbury Close, is arranged over two floors.

On the ground floor there is a spacious lounge/dining room with direct access to the glass-pitched roof uPVC double glazed conservatory which has lovely views of and access to the secluded rear garden.

Also on the ground floor is a modern fitted kitchen with integral appliances and views to the rear and a modern fitted cloakroom.

On the first floor, three generous bedrooms can be found, two with built-in wardrobes, and a modern fitted family bathroom.

Further benefits include uPVC double glazing, gas fired central heating, ample storage space throughout and a fully fitted alarm system.

Outside to the rear the garden is beautifully landscaped and laid to decking, patio and shingle with an abundance of beautiful shrubbery areas in the borders.

Furthermore there are lovely views from the lounge/dining room over the grassed area located at the front of the property – an ideal area for children to play.

There is also a garage in a nearby compound.

Amenities at Aldwick shopping parade and the seafront are only a short walk away.

Price £259,999.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Whitlocks Estate Agents, 229 Pagham Road, Nyetimber. Telephone 01243 262747.