Unique residence with stunning  sea views

This unique three bedroom detached residence in Elmer offers stunning sea views from the first floor.

The property is situated towards the far end of West Drive on the private Elmer Beach estate.

The versatile accommodation includes a sun room to the front of the property which gives way to a good-size sitting room and in turn leads to the modern kitchen/dining room.

On the ground floor there are also two bedrooms and a modern shower room/WC.

On the first floor there is a double bedroom with a dressing room/occasional bedroom leading off, both of which enjoy stunning sea views.

The property would lend itself to extension/improvement, subject to the necessary consents.

Outside, the principle garden is to the front of the property with a courtyard area to the rear.

There is also a driveway to the front of the property which leads to the garage.

Price OIEO £500,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, Old Bank House, 128 Middleton Road, Middleton-on-Sea. Telephone 01243 587687.