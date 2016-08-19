Well-proportioned chain free property

This well-proportioned chain free detached bungalow is situated in the corner of a pleasant cul-de-sac in Felpham.

The property is situated at the end of a pleasant cul-de-sac, Findon Drive, on the popular Flansham Park development.

Accommodation comprises an entrance porch which leads to an entrance hall, a good sized sitting room, kitchen with a sun room leading off and three bedrooms.

There is also a shower room/WC and a further separate WC.

Outside, the rear garden is of a south-east aspect and to the front of the property is a large driveway and two single garages.

An internal inspection is thoroughly recommended.

Guide Price £315,000 Freehold.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Henry Adams, Old Bank House, 128 Middleton Road, Middleton-on-Sea. Telephone 01243 587687.