You can’t tell a book from its cover!

And you can’t appreciate a property purely from the outside.

As with many homes, it’s only when you venture inside that you can sense the atmosphere, see the size of the rooms, and decide on the décor treatments.

This particular bungalow, located in North Bersted, has been improved over the years and is typically ‘deceptively spacious’!

Arranged currently as a two bedroom plus two reception roomed property, there is also a uPVC framed double glazed conservatory supplementing the accommodation.

A modern kitchen, a refitted shower room and a 15ft 4in living room complete the room inventory, whilst externally there is an integral garage with a driveway capable of accommodating a number of vehicles for off-street parking.

Located within 250 yards of the local shopping parade, whilst one of the major retailers has opened a convenience store nearby – every little helps!

Of course, for a more comprehensive choice one can always try Bognor Regis itself or even Chichester some four miles to the north west.

With an asking price of £249,950, the agent, May’s – The Village Agent, suggest that if the description sounds like something that might appeal, you won’t know unless you look inside.

Telephone May’s on 01243 841341 to arrange that appointment.