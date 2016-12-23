100 grandparents visit Westbourne House School

More than 100 grandparents went back to school as they visited their grandchildren at Westbourne House School Pre-Prep.

Welcomed with a song sung by the children, the grannies and grandpas spent time with the younger generation making Christmas decorations, sewing and making Christingles.

Working together on a craft

Some of the older children used the opportunity to expand the Victorian topic they are working on to play traditional parlour games, such as Snakes & Ladders, with their grandparents.

Treated to mince pies and mulled wine, the grandparents voted the experience a ‘wonderful afternoon’.

Victoria Homewood, head of Westbourne House Pre-Prep, said: “It was lovely to see so many grandparents in the classrooms. Their presence immediately had a calming and positive effect on the children, who were delighted to show them their school, their work and their crafting skills in the build-up to Christmas.”

Westbourne House School Pre-Prep and Nursery caters for children aged from two-and-a-half to seven (Year Two), while the adjacent Prep School educates children to 13 (Year Eight). Based in 100 acres of parkland just outside Chichester, the school has a reputation for academic, musical and sporting success, achieving a record number of scholarships to senior schools in 2016.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.