100-year-old trees removed outside Chichester Cathedral

Great sadness has been expressed at the removal of two large trees that have stood outside Chichester Cathedral for around 100 years.

One of the group of lime trees lining Cathedral Green was removed on Monday with another set to be cut down.

ks171001-2 Chi Tree Fell phot kate The tree stump outside the cathedral.ks171001-2 SUS-170725-220844008

Both have a serious root/lower stem decay which means they ‘present an unacceptable level of risk to the public,’ West Sussex County Council said.

It is estimated the trees are between 80 and 100 years old and a county council spokesman said although it was a ‘great shame’ it was ‘not entirely unexpected for this type of tree and its age.’

The remaining trees in the group will be cut back for general maintenance.

The first tree being felled

