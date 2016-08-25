100km South Coast challenge for Chichester mother

A Chichester mum is taking on the 100km South Coast Challenge 2016 to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Society in memory of her own mother.

Hazel Rochez will be running from Eastbourne to Arundel from August 27 to 28 to raise funds. Hazel has already run 14 marathons in aid of Alzheimer’s Society , and has raised more than £21,000 for the charity. To sponsor Hazel, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hazel-Rochez1.

