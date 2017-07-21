10th year of lunch events at Singleton Village Hall

Ploughman’s lunches and cream teas were served at Singleton Village Hall as part of a fundraising event last Sunday.

The lunch events will run for six consecutive Sundays, from 11am until 5pm. 2017 marks the 10th year that this initiative has been running, and over the years the organisers have raised nearly £10,000 which has been used for hall maintenance and towards the purchase of a skittle alley. As well as ploughman’s lunches and cream teas, there will be homemade soup, quiche and delicious homemade cakes. Visitors come from far and wide enjoying the food and beautiful setting. All are most welcome. For further information, telephone 01243 811453 or 01243 672205.

