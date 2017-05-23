500-bed student accommodation development approved for Oving

An outline application for student housing of up to 521 bedrooms has been approved for Oving.

The plan has been permitted by Chichester District Council with section 106 for the re-development of Portfield Quarry and UMA House to provide student housing with a supporting student hub building, associated amenities, parking and landscaping.

This decision comes despite a number of objections, including concerns raised by the University of Chichester’s Student Union.

In a letter from the union’s president, it highlights concerns regarding: “Walking to and from the proposed site, cycling to and from the proposed site, bus services to and from the proposed site and parking at the proposed site.”

Nicola Buchan, of Shopwhyke Road, said: “Although the development is planned to be a car free zone, given its location there are likely to be a number of cars either owned by the students themselves or by visitors.

There is already parking pressure on the Shopwhyke road due to the development of 585 houses to the north of the road.

“The additional parking pressure from student cars would be too great.”

Other residents have stated that the proposed development ‘is too close in proximity with existing developments’ and the design ‘does not fit with the current street pattern’.

