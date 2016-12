The coastal town of Selsey could gain an additional 68 homes.

This comes after an application was submitted to Chichester District Council to build the dwellings on land on the south side of Warners Lane, with access off Old Farm Road.

Applicant Thawscroft Limited aims to construct a mixture of one, two, three and four bed homes with 120 car parking spaces and 15 garages on site.

The plans can be viewed an commented on at the CDC website with the reference: 16/03997/OUT