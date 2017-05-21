£900 raised for Parkinson’s UK in Chichester

The Chichester and Bognor Regis branch of Parkinson’s UK marked the end of Parkinson’s Awareness Week by collecting change in Chichester.

Visitors to Chichester city centre donated a total of £972.18. The collectors were people with Parkinson’s, as well as carers and volunteers.

Funds raised will be sent via Parkinson’s UK headquarters to research into better treatments, leading to improved quality of life and ultimately a cure for this debilitating disease.

At the Annual General Meeting, a giant cheque for £9,500 was presented by Ann Wallis, the chairman, and Margaret Huntingdon, treasurer, to Stephen Hill, who is head of volunteering at Parkinson’s UK, to put towards further research.

A proportion of money raised from the street collection will also go towards providing opportunities for people with Parkinson’s and their carers to meet others to enjoy social activities and exercise.

As well as monthly branch meetings there are regular sessions offering opportunities to sing in a choir, dance, enjoy indoor games, and tai chi as well as benefitting from personal therapies like massage.

This month a trip to travel along the Chichester Canal whilst enjoying a fish and chip lunch is fully booked, with a journey on the Bluebell Railway arranged for June.

For more information on the branch contact Ann Wallis on 01903 733112 or Alan Mee, president, on 01243 788539 or email alanrmee20@gmail.com.

