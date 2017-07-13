A bumper day out for Graylingwell

Around 3,000 people enjoyed a beautiful day out at the Graylingwell Summer Garden Party on Saturday, June 8, with crucial funds raised for community projects and charitable groups.

A bouncy castle, refreshment stalls and live music from Dawn Gracie and the New Community Choir made the best of sunny weather, with an arena showing-off talented dance groups and have-a-go sessions.

The Regis Guitar and Ukelele Band on stage at the fair.

The Chichester Community Development Trust (CCDT), which organises the event, said it raised more than £1,000 towards projects in Chichester, while the Scout groups raised around £1,700 altogether.

Trust director, Clare de Bathe thanked volunteer Nina Turpin, a resident who made sure the day was bigger and better than before.

Speaking on the day Nina said: “I came to the Summer Garden Party as a volunteer last year, stuffing goody bags and helping out around the event.

“I was delighted to be asked to take a bigger role this year and being a local resident I could work closely with the CCDT team to get organised early so we could reach out to more local groups.

Evie Roberts and William Petch, both aged five.

“Looking around today I couldn’t be more delighted. It is an accolade to everyone who works so hard to make it happen and it is fun to see it culminate in one amazing afternoon.”

The Mayor of Chichester, Peter Evans, opened the Graylingwell Park event.

A dog show and stalls from Southbourne Lions, Love Your Hospital and the City Angels went down a treat with visitors, as did summo-wrestling and a tug-o-war.

One new twist for this year was Dawn Gracie was on the microphone compering the event and drumming up interest for the various classes that anyone could join in with in the entertainment arena, including KTroo and Capoeira, a mixture of martial arts and dance.

Keith McGregor, a long-term Summer Garden Party fan, said: “I love it here and always come along to support.

“I think I’ve been every year for the last four. It’s the really nice community feel and there are lots of familiar faces.”

Graylingwell Park Residents’ Association (GPRA) and CCDT raised £1,000 towards new community projects and GPRA is donating £200 of their £240 car park takings back to CCDT.

12th Chichester Scout Group, Selsey Scouts and the Scout Active Support Unit made a combined total of £1700.

Debs Clothier, group scout leader from the 1st Selsey Scout Group said: “It seem to get busier each year and it really helps our fundraising.

“It’s great to see everyone enjoying themselves. We normally raise £500 to support our activities.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.