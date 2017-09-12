A fish out of water – model to walk in full scuba gear

A diver will walk three miles through Chichester this Saturday dressed in full scuba gear to raise awareness for marine conservation.

Diving instructor Charley Williams, 21, a Miss Scuba UK finalist 2017, is raising money for Project Aware, Deptherapy, the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Shark Guardian.

Charley is raising money for various charities and wants to raise awareness for marine conservation issues

Former Bishop Luffa School pupil Charley, from Yapton, said: “This should be a fun way to bring attention to some important worldwide issues and maybe encourage people to try diving.

“I will be wearing the fins as long as I can but I will give myself breaks when I am walking through the quieter areas.

“I think I underestimated how difficult this is going to be, but I like a challenge!”

Donate here https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/charleywilliams-scubawalk

Charley will walk three miles through Chichester this Saturday in full scuba gear including flippers

