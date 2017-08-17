A-level results: Chichester High School’s outstanding performance

Glowing A-Level results at Chichester High School today are the some of the best results the Sixth Form has ever seen.

All students passed, with 50 per cent achieving A*-B grade and 79 per cent gaining A*-C grade.

Natasha Ryszka-Onions and Eleanor Pendle

Outstanding perfomances included Eleanor Pendle who achieved A*A*A A to secure a place at Oxford to study Geography and Natasha Ryszka-onions, who was very happy to get an A in history after completing the course in just one year.

Natasha, who plans to study vocationally to become an actor, picked up the course last November to gain a third A-level on top of A grades in drama and English literature.

She said: “I sat the AS classes and then the A2 classes and then there was a mad rush to do the coursework, I only really expected a B.

“I’m going to do acting at St Mary’s Twickenham. It’s a really good course, it’s really well done and I’ve got good A-Levels now as a back-up.

Chichester High School students celebrating their results

“I don’t think I could have done it without the support of the teachers, it was a lot of subjects.”

Eleanor will be going to Oxford’s Brasenose College and geography teacher Robin Barclay said he couldn’t think of anyone who deserved the place more in view of her passion for the subject.

Eleanor said: “I’m really really excited. I had quite high expectations of myself, but this morning I looked online just to see if I’d been accepted and I had a little cry.

“The course in geography, it couldn’t be more perfect for what I want to study.

Andrew Muggeridge, Emily Smith, Eleanor Pendle, Chloe Mulkern and Morgan Harper

“I’m really grateful to the school, they’ve been really supportive, my geography teacher and my form teacher practiced the Oxford interview with me, it made the real interview seem much easier.”

Other keen geographers included Chloe Mulkern, who achieved A*A*A to study social anthropology at the London School of Economics and Morgan Harper

who got three As to study anthropology at Bristol.

He said: “It was a nice surprise, it’s rewarding when you’ve worked really hard and found out you’ve done really well, that the hard work has all paid off.”

A total of 17 students were also awarded unconditional offers this year, including Kieran Beauchamp who received a scholarship to read Environmental Science at Aberystwyth University.

Hollie Olding who has been awarded a Soccer Scholarship at the University of Kentucky and will play match as a Wildcat tomorrow.

Executive principal Yasmin Maskatiya said she was ‘very pleased’ to see hard-working students’ efforts rewarded.

She said: “Our results are the best we’ve had, the highest achievement we’ve had over the four years I’ve been here and quite possibly ever.

“A number of our students are into good universities, they got their first choices.

“We’ve got the highest proportion of A and A* so that shows we’re pushing at the top.

“We’ve got good pass rates as well.”

She said the year group had ‘some lovely people in it’ who were going to be wonderful adults as they made their way in the world.