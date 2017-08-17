A-Level results: Havant & South Downs College high-flyers

Students at Havant & South Downs College are going on to everything from space engineering to pilot training after opening their long-awaited A Level results.

Figures show students across both campuses have achieved high-flying results, with an overall pass rate of 98% and 43% of students securing the top A* to B grades.

James Robinson. Photo by Duncan Shepherd

James Robinson was among the happy crowd at the South Downs Campus this morning, as he received three A’s in geology, geography and accounts.

He said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic about my results, I’m completely surprised, I wasn’t expecting any of it and I can’t wait to get home and tell my mum.

“My time at the college has been really helpful in developing my skills.”

Tahir Kanani opened his outstanding results at the Havant Campus this morning, achieving an extraordinary three A*’s and one A in biology, French, Spanish and chemistry.

Tahir Kanani

He said: “This college is an amazing place with loads of academic support. I could never have done as well without the help from the lecturers.”

Emma Chivers achieved an incredible A* A A in maths, further maths and physics and will be heading to the University of Bristol to study space engineering.

After getting her results at the South Downs Campus, she said: “I am really pleased, I feel a bit weird and not sure how to feel now I’ve got my results, I was so nervous.

“I’m looking forward to university, I have always loved anything to do with physics.”

Students celebrating their A-Level results at Havant and South Downs College. Photo by Duncan Shepherd

There was double success at the Havant Campus with twins Alex and Ben Hill, who will both be moving onto great things after achieving outstanding grades.

Alex secured A A B in physics, maths and economics and will be going to the University of Surrey to do physics.

His brother Ben Hill achieved a clean sweep of three A’s in business studies, maths and physics and is set to start training to become a pilot.

Caitlin Benham expressed how ‘shocked’ she was after finding out she has not only achieved two A*’s and two A’s, but will also be starting at the University of Oxford to study medicine in September.

Emma Chivers. Photo by Duncan Shepherd

Picking up her results at the South Downs campus, she said: “I am so happy. I knew I had worked really hard but I didn’t expect my results to be this good.

“This college is brilliant because of how supportive everyone is and how they want you to do really well. The teachers really care.”

Mirroring Oxford success is Havant Campus student Scott Giles, who secured an incredible five A Levels all at A* and A grades, as well as achieving an A in the extended project qualification.

He is set to start his course in politics, philosophy and economics at the University of Oxford in September.

Havant Campus student William Raymond not only achieved a place at Cardiff Metropolitan University to study sport and exercise science, but also is soon to take part in England Hockey Trials after being involved with sport throughout his time at the Havant Campus of HDSC.

With the changes to A Levels nationally this year, HSDC is delighted that the high grades achieved at A Level remain excellent, with almost half of all students achieving grades A*-B.

This year is the first time that students' grades do not include AS levels. Photo by Duncan Shepherd

Mike Gaston, principal and chief executive of Havant & South Downs College, said: “I am absolutely delighted with these outstanding results.

“Congratulations to all our A Level students for their tremendous hard work and determination and to our staff for their dedication and commitment to excellence.

“This is the first of many successful years for HSDC, with many of our students going onto top universities around the country, including the prestigious Russell Group.

“Based on today’s results, the journey towards HSDC’s vision of excellence for the future is stronger than ever - two campuses, one College and one incredible journey for our students.

“Come and join us if you have not yet applied for a place at the college this September. Your journey starts here.”

Ben and Alex Hill pick up their A-level results