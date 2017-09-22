A pop-up plant cycle lane for Chichester

To mark today’s World Car Free Day, Chichester campaigners created a unique pop-up cycle lane using plants.

ChiCycle members are calling for better facilities to make cycling in the city a safe option for all.

Cyclists taking part in the event at Westgate

Two events, held at Westgate earlier this week and along North Walls today, saw plants used as barriers protecting the cyclists from busy traffic while also brightening up the areas.

Green city councillor Sarah Sharp also coordinates ChiCycle and said: “At the moment this part of Westgate is fairly quiet most of the time, except at the beginning and end of the school day, and it is a popular route for people who want to use Centurion Way or get out to Fishbourne.

“However we know that the Whitehouse Farm developers are planning to put their southern access route right on this stretch of road.

“And we fear that this quiet route will be destroyed forever by a never-ending stream of traffic from the new development.

“This pop-up event is designed to show the council, developers and residents that paint is not enough.”

Immie Terry, a student from Bosham, said: “I never consider cycling into Chichester as the cycle path along the A259 is really poor.

“And the painted lanes are frankly a joke. How is a bit of paint going to keep me safe from the tractors, lorries and cars?”

Chichester resident Carley Sitwell, 77, who also took part in the event, relies on a bike to get around since an injury to her foot made walking difficult.

She said: “I need to cycle and I do cycle but I know that we could do a lot more to make cycling a safe option.

“I have had too many near misses and these planters show how easy it is to actually improve our roads and reduce the risks to people on bikes.

“If the Councils got their act together and put in safe routes for cycling they would certainly go a long way to helping solve the traffic problems in the city.”

Do you think this is a good idea for the city?

