A27 blocked after car fire

The A27 is blocked near the Tangmere Roundabout this morning (Sunday) after a car fire.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) were called to the scene between the Tangmere Roundabout and Fontwell at around 8.15am.

A spokesman said a single crew from Chichester attended and used a house reel to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews ruled the blaze to be accidental and left the scene in the care of Sussex Police at around 9.26am.

According to AA Traffic Alerts road is still partially blocked although traffic is moving well in the area.