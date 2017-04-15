Academy to take on Rock Challenge

Schoolpupils are preparing to take part in the Rock Challenge and J Rock Southern Finals, set to take place this April.

The finals will be held over four evenings at the Portsmouth Guidhall, and more than 3,000 students are expected to compete.

The Academy Selsey-The Bridge is among those schools set to take part in the finals.

The teams have spent the last few weeks finalising their performances since their regional heat and will spend the day at the venue rehearsing, watching and supporting all the other schools before competing in a spectacular evening show.

Sophia Campbell, supervising event manager, said: “The standard of performances this year have been incredible and we are set to have four extremely strong finals! It’s so rewarding to see how the hard work of all the students, staff, parents and communities creates such great memories for the young people.”

